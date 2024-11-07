Poplar Forest Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 128,729 Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 128,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,184,000. Global Payments makes up 1.8% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Poplar Forest Capital LLC owned about 0.05% of Global Payments as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments Stock Performance

NYSE:GPN opened at $115.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.58 and a 200 day moving average of $103.83. The company has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.97. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.60 and a 1-year high of $141.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.03. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 18.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn cut Global Payments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $126.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Global Payments

Global Payments Profile

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.