Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 689 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $3,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in POOL. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Pool by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 232.4% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Pool by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Pool in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Pool during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Pool Stock Performance

Pool stock opened at $370.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.39. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $293.51 and a fifty-two week high of $422.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $362.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $352.71. The company has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.01.

Pool Announces Dividend

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Pool had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 31.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.50 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 11.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Pool from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Pool from $365.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Pool from $377.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Pool from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $369.11.

Pool Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

