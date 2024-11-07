Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAMPF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAMPF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th.

Polaris Renewable Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

OTCMKTS:RAMPF opened at $9.06 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.16. Polaris Renewable Energy has a 1-year low of $7.94 and a 1-year high of $10.60.

About Polaris Renewable Energy

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. It operates 82 megawatts (MW) net geothermal facility in Nicaragua; and 3 run-of-river hydroelectric facilities in Peru, with combined capacity of approximately 33 MW; a 25 MW solar plant facility in the Dominican Republic; a 6 MW run-of-river hydroelectric facility in Ecuador; and a 10 MW solar plant in Panama.

