Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAMPF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAMPF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th.
Polaris Renewable Energy Stock Down 0.3 %
OTCMKTS:RAMPF opened at $9.06 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.16. Polaris Renewable Energy has a 1-year low of $7.94 and a 1-year high of $10.60.
About Polaris Renewable Energy
