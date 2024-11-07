Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (PHT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on November 29th

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

Pioneer High Income Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

PHT stock opened at $7.79 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.66. Pioneer High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $8.04.

Get Pioneer High Income Fund alerts:

About Pioneer High Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.