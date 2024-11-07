Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (PHT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on November 29th

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.
Pioneer High Income Fund Trading Up 0.4 %
PHT stock opened at $7.79 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.66. Pioneer High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $8.04.
About Pioneer High Income Fund
