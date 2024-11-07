Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (PECO) to Distribute Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on March 4th

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.1025 per share on Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a dividend payout ratio of 208.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. to earn $2.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.23 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.2%.

NASDAQ:PECO opened at $39.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.38 and a 200-day moving average of $34.74. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.62 and a 52 week high of $39.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.96, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.57.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PECO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.52). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $165.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

