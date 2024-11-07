Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (PECO) to Distribute Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on March 4th

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECOGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.1025 per share on Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a dividend payout ratio of 208.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. to earn $2.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.23 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.2%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PECO opened at $39.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.38 and a 200-day moving average of $34.74. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.62 and a 52 week high of $39.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.96, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.57.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECOGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.52). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $165.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

