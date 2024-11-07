Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Bought by Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth $17,670,000. M&G Plc bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,596,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,596,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,283,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 318.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 142,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,284,000 after acquiring an additional 108,515 shares during the period. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of PSX stock opened at $127.91 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.00. The company has a market capitalization of $52.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $110.54 and a 1-year high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.41. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $36.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on PSX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.38.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $4,170,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,937 shares in the company, valued at $11,390,062.37. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

