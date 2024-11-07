Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC trimmed its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,193 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spinnaker Trust grew its position in Philip Morris International by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 15,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 24,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 5,269 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Werner Barth sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.98, for a total transaction of $974,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,402,431.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Werner Barth sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.98, for a total transaction of $974,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,402,431.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 101,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.85, for a total transaction of $13,234,052.30. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 959,761 shares in the company, valued at $124,624,965.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PM. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price (up previously from $138.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.50 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.85.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 5.2 %

NYSE:PM opened at $125.31 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.82 and a 12-month high of $134.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.11.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 117.94%. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 85.71%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

