Phibro Animal Health Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th.

Phibro Animal Health has a payout ratio of 32.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Phibro Animal Health to earn $1.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.1%.

Shares of Phibro Animal Health stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.33. 7,419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,021. The firm has a market cap of $944.87 million, a P/E ratio of 384.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Phibro Animal Health has a 52-week low of $9.40 and a 52-week high of $25.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.24.

Phibro Animal Health ( NASDAQ:PAHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $273.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.44 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director E Thomas Corcoran purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,500. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 50.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PAHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Phibro Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on Phibro Animal Health from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

