PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Shares Sold by Shaker Financial Services LLC

Shaker Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 179,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,546 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund were worth $2,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the third quarter valued at $136,000. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 4.6% in the first quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 21,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 4.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 23,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period.

GHY stock opened at $12.70 on Thursday. PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc has a 12-month low of $10.54 and a 12-month high of $12.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.08%.

In related news, Director Barry H. Evans sold 3,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $46,725.09. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,046,706.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services.

