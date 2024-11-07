Pet Valu (TSE:PET) Stock Rating Lowered by Cormark

Pet Valu (TSE:PET – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Cormark from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Pet Valu’s FY2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.56 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on Pet Valu from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on Pet Valu from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on Pet Valu from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Pet Valu from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded Pet Valu to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

TSE:PET opened at C$24.95 on Wednesday. Pet Valu has a fifty-two week low of C$23.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$25.51. The stock has a market cap of C$1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 0.81.

Pet Valu (TSE:PET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.06. Pet Valu had a return on equity of 128.24% and a net margin of 7.64%. The company had revenue of C$276.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$267.68 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pet Valu will post 1.6820546 EPS for the current year.

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. engages in the retail and wholesale of pet foods and pet-related supplies for dogs, cats, fish, birds, reptiles, and small animals in Canada. It offers food and treats for dogs and cats, cat litter, dog and cat toys, collars and leashes, health and wellness solutions, waste management solutions, pet cages and carriers, flea and tick products, and pet apparel and other related accessories.

