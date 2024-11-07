Pet Valu (TSE:PET) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Pet Valu (TSE:PET – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.06, reports. The business had revenue of C$276.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$267.68 million. Pet Valu had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 128.24%.
Pet Valu Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of PET opened at C$24.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 0.81. Pet Valu has a 52 week low of C$23.58 and a 52 week high of C$32.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$25.51.
Pet Valu Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Pet Valu’s payout ratio is presently 38.60%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PET
About Pet Valu
Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. engages in the retail and wholesale of pet foods and pet-related supplies for dogs, cats, fish, birds, reptiles, and small animals in Canada. It offers food and treats for dogs and cats, cat litter, dog and cat toys, collars and leashes, health and wellness solutions, waste management solutions, pet cages and carriers, flea and tick products, and pet apparel and other related accessories.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Pet Valu
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 2 Online Educational Platforms Staging a Turnaround
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Top 3 Sectors Outperforming After Trump’s Victory
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Sono-Tek’s $2M Buyback: A Buying Opportunity in Clean Tech
Receive News & Ratings for Pet Valu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pet Valu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.