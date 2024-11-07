Pet Valu (TSE:PET) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Pet Valu (TSE:PET – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.06, reports. The business had revenue of C$276.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$267.68 million. Pet Valu had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 128.24%.

Shares of PET opened at C$24.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 0.81. Pet Valu has a 52 week low of C$23.58 and a 52 week high of C$32.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$25.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Pet Valu’s payout ratio is presently 38.60%.

PET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on Pet Valu from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Pet Valu to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Pet Valu from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cormark downgraded shares of Pet Valu from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Pet Valu from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. engages in the retail and wholesale of pet foods and pet-related supplies for dogs, cats, fish, birds, reptiles, and small animals in Canada. It offers food and treats for dogs and cats, cat litter, dog and cat toys, collars and leashes, health and wellness solutions, waste management solutions, pet cages and carriers, flea and tick products, and pet apparel and other related accessories.

