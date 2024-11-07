Perkins Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE:INUV)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE:INUV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,827,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,785 shares during the period. Inuvo makes up approximately 1.6% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 4.86% of Inuvo worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Inuvo by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,495,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 46,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Inuvo in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

INUV opened at $0.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $33.35 million, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.15. Inuvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $0.57.

Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.21 million for the quarter. Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 46.09% and a negative net margin of 9.21%. Equities analysts forecast that Inuvo, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inuvo, Inc engages in the advertising technology and services business primarily in the United States. It sells information technology solutions to brands, agencies, and large consolidators of advertising demand (platforms). Its platforms optimize the purchase and placement of advertising in real time.

