PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Down 2.2% – What’s Next?

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $164.01 and last traded at $164.24. Approximately 1,604,858 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 5,439,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $167.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res raised PepsiCo to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.92.

PepsiCo Trading Down 1.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $172.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.86 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.32% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hemenway Trust Co LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 13,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 99,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,335,000 after buying an additional 29,659 shares in the last quarter. Broderick Brian C increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 23,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,718,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,560,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,047,000 after buying an additional 1,832,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

