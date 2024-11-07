PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $28,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 141.3% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on PEP. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on PepsiCo from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.92.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $164.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $225.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.03 and a fifty-two week high of $183.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $172.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.11.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $23.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.86 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 57.32%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

