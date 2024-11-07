PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 405,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 1.3% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $68,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $28,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 141.3% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of PepsiCo to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $164.66. The stock had a trading volume of 550,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,445,567. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $225.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $172.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.11. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.03 and a fifty-two week high of $183.41.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.32% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $23.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

