Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 16th

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.69 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th.

Pembina Pipeline Price Performance

TSE PPL traded down C$0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$56.45. The company had a trading volume of 132,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,714,543. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$56.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$53.02. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of C$43.37 and a 52 week high of C$59.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.79 by C($0.19). The firm had revenue of C$1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.03 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 11.89%. Equities research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 3.439908 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Jaret Sprott sold 37,414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$52.55, for a total transaction of C$1,965,933.60. In related news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 3,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.32, for a total transaction of C$213,251.68. Also, Senior Officer Jaret Sprott sold 37,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.55, for a total value of C$1,965,933.60. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group raised Pembina Pipeline to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Raymond James set a C$63.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$53.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$58.29.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

