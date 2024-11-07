Pembina Pipeline Co. (PBA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.69 on December 31st

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 5th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.69 per share by the pipeline company on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

Pembina Pipeline has increased its dividend by an average of 1.8% annually over the last three years. Pembina Pipeline has a payout ratio of 85.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Pembina Pipeline to earn $2.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.05 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.7%.

Shares of NYSE:PBA opened at $40.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.25. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of $31.51 and a 12 month high of $43.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 23.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PBA. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

