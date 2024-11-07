PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Shares Purchased by Hara Capital LLC

Hara Capital LLC boosted its position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 28.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 506,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 113,519 shares during the period. PBF Energy makes up about 9.6% of Hara Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Hara Capital LLC owned approximately 0.43% of PBF Energy worth $15,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PBF. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 55,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 95,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the first quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in PBF Energy by 14,785.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 543,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,262,000 after purchasing an additional 539,381 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 805,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.62 per share, with a total value of $26,268,886.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,634,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,110,372.76. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,407,400 shares of company stock valued at $139,761,347. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PBF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $51.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on PBF Energy from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on PBF Energy from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on PBF Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.18.

PBF Energy Trading Down 1.4 %

PBF stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.42. 165,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,181,927. PBF Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.94 and a fifty-two week high of $62.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by ($0.09). PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This is a positive change from PBF Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -38.61%.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

