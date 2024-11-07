PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by JB Capital LLC

JB Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,155 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 7.4% in the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust lifted its position in PayPal by 6.4% in the third quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 2,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,724 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 50.6% during the second quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in PayPal by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

PYPL traded up $0.67 on Thursday, hitting $82.08. 1,475,896 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,542,126. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.55 and a 12-month high of $83.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.00 and a 200-day moving average of $68.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. PayPal had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. PayPal’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PYPL. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on PayPal from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on PayPal from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Cowen increased their price target on PayPal from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.45.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

