Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Payoneer Global had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $248.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Payoneer Global updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Payoneer Global Trading Up 2.8 %

PAYO traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.64. 1,029,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,675,066. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 38.33 and a beta of 0.82. Payoneer Global has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $10.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Payoneer Global from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Benchmark raised their target price on Payoneer Global from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Payoneer Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Payoneer Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.79.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,809,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,794,395.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Itai Perry sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $31,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 228,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,904. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott H. Galit sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,809,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,794,395.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 158,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,500. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

