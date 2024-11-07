Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Holdings Cut by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,588 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the third quarter worth $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 234.3% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 11,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.98, for a total transaction of $1,853,354.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 294,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,990,547.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 11,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.98, for a total value of $1,853,354.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 294,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,990,547.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.60, for a total transaction of $422,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,743,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,157,626. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,332 shares of company stock worth $12,113,825. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $231.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $170.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.91. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.50 and a 52-week high of $233.69. The stock has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.05%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $172.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $183.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.67.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

