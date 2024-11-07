Patrick Mutz Acquires 2,035,000 Shares of Image Resources NL (ASX:IMA) Stock

Image Resources NL (ASX:IMA – Get Free Report) insider Patrick Mutz bought 2,035,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of A$201,465.00 ($133,420.53).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 10.67 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Image Resources NL operates as a mineral sands mining company in Western Australia. It holds 100% interests in the Boonanarrin and Atlas Mineral Sands Project, which are located in North Perth Basin in Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

