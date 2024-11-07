Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.63

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 1.63 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, December 6th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th.

Parker-Hannifin has increased its dividend by an average of 17.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 69 years. Parker-Hannifin has a payout ratio of 24.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Parker-Hannifin to earn $29.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.1%.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

NYSE:PH opened at $709.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Parker-Hannifin has a 1-year low of $401.31 and a 1-year high of $709.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $620.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $567.76. The firm has a market cap of $91.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $6.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.96 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin will post 26.84 EPS for the current year.

PH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $640.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $620.00 to $656.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $695.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $673.14.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PH

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Joseph R. Leonti sold 5,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.04, for a total transaction of $3,708,622.08. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,350 shares in the company, valued at $9,686,464. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total value of $1,032,617.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,947. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph R. Leonti sold 5,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.04, for a total transaction of $3,708,622.08. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,350 shares in the company, valued at $9,686,464. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,478 shares of company stock worth $5,245,221 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.