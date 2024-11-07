Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) is Two Point Capital Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Two Point Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Parker-Hannifin makes up 4.0% of Two Point Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Two Point Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $11,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PH. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth $325,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth about $1,163,000. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 3.5% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 9.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 12,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,903,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $709.23 on Thursday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $401.31 and a fifty-two week high of $709.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $91.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $620.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $567.76.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $6.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.14 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PH shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $633.00 to $691.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $650.00 to $703.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $665.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $640.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $673.14.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total value of $503,982.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,986,282. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total transaction of $503,982.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,986,282. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph R. Leonti sold 5,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.04, for a total value of $3,708,622.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,686,464. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,478 shares of company stock worth $5,245,221. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

