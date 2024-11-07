Pacific Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFLC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Pacific Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFLC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th.

Pacific Financial Stock Performance

OTCMKTS PFLC opened at $11.77 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.58. Pacific Financial has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $12.00.

Pacific Financial (OTCMKTS:PFLC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.89 million for the quarter.

Pacific Financial Company Profile

Pacific Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Pacific that provides various banking products and services in Washington and Oregon. The company offers personal and business checking, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other investment options; home loans; and auto and recreation loans, credit cards, and home equity line of credit.

