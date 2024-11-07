Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $74.64 and last traded at $74.64, with a volume of 3477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.66.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.40.

Get Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,274,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,852,000 after acquiring an additional 38,671 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 394,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,454,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475 shares in the last quarter. ODonnell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. ODonnell Financial Services LLC now owns 212,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,604,000 after buying an additional 4,496 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 45.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 200,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,755,000 after buying an additional 62,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 38.7% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 157,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,322,000 after buying an additional 43,817 shares during the last quarter.

About Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.