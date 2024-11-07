Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Downgraded to “Sell” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Otter Tail Price Performance

NASDAQ OTTR opened at $85.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.52. Otter Tail has a 12 month low of $73.43 and a 12 month high of $100.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $338.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.20 million. Otter Tail had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 20.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Otter Tail will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Otter Tail Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.468 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.83%.

In related news, VP Jennifer O. Smestad sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.74, for a total transaction of $354,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,502. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Otter Tail

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,238,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $452,607,000 after acquiring an additional 197,617 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Otter Tail by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,035,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Otter Tail by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 435,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 143,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,532,000 after buying an additional 4,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator markets.

Featured Stories

