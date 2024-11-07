Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$25.61 and traded as high as C$28.30. Osisko Gold Royalties shares last traded at C$28.25, with a volume of 559,563 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OR shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.50 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Osisko Gold Royalties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$29.13.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.00, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$25.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$23.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.26 billion, a PE ratio of -56.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.90.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.01. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 36.86% and a negative return on equity of 5.46%. The company had revenue of C$64.85 million for the quarter.

Osisko Gold Royalties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -52.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Everard Trenton Richards sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.19, for a total value of C$332,913.00. In other news, Director Everard Trenton Richards sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.19, for a total value of C$332,913.00. Also, Director Duncan Cornell Card sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.03, for a total transaction of C$270,331.00. Insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $851,244 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

