ORIC Pharmaceuticals’ (ORIC) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $21.00 target price on the stock.

ORIC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, ORIC Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.29.

Get ORIC Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ORIC

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $726.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.72 and its 200-day moving average is $9.26. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.85 and a one year high of $16.65.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts expect that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ORIC Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 162.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 253.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 7,440 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 71.3% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor, currently under Phase 1b study, which is designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer, currently under Phase 1b study; and ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73, currently under Phase 1b study, being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.