O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1,221.82 and last traded at $1,216.69, with a volume of 82999 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,162.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,275.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,337.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,215.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised O’Reilly Automotive to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,242.13.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 6.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,157.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,086.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.92.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $11.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.53 by ($0.12). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.52% and a negative return on equity of 155.25%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 40.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,118.88, for a total transaction of $1,118,880.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 183,583 shares in the company, valued at $205,407,347.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,118.88, for a total value of $1,118,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 183,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,407,347.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total transaction of $1,751,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,322 shares of company stock worth $18,280,698 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 6.2% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

