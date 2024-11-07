O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Acquired by Catalina Capital Group LLC

Catalina Capital Group LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Catalina Capital Group LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. United Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 2,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on ORLY shares. Roth Capital upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,115.00 to $1,286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,275.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,204.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,242.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 13,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,119.52, for a total transaction of $15,410,192.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 141,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,511,717.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 13,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,119.52, for a total transaction of $15,410,192.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,589 shares in the company, valued at $158,511,717.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total transaction of $1,751,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,322 shares of company stock valued at $18,280,698 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $1,234.15 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $914.50 and a 12-month high of $1,239.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,157.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,086.81.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $11.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.53 by ($0.12). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 155.25% and a net margin of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.72 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 40.82 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.