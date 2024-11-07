Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Up 5.3% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) shot up 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $181.63 and last traded at $180.80. 3,494,807 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 8,250,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $171.78.

Several brokerages have commented on ORCL. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.52.

The stock has a market cap of $502.23 billion, a PE ratio of 46.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $165.58 and its 200 day moving average is $143.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. The business had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 41.24%.

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,076,685. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 42.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

