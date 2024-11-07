Ora Gold Limited (ASX:OAU) Insider Purchases A$120,797.51 in Stock

Ora Gold Limited (ASX:OAU – Get Free Report) insider Rick Crabb acquired 20,132,918 shares of Ora Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$120,797.51 ($79,998.35).

Ora Gold Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Get Ora Gold alerts:

About Ora Gold

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Ora Gold Limited engages in the mineral exploration activities in Australia. It primarily explores for gold. The company holds interest in the Garden Gully property comprising a 677 square kilometers tenure package covering the Abbots Greenstone Belt. The company was formerly known as Thundelarra Limited and changed its name to Ora Gold Limited in March 2019.

Receive News & Ratings for Ora Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ora Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.