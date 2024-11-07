Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.30 and last traded at $22.43, with a volume of 50356 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.49.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Option Care Health from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America cut shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $43.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Option Care Health from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.79.

In other news, CFO Michael H. Shapiro sold 23,217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total value of $718,566.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 247,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,654,461.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael H. Shapiro sold 23,217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total value of $718,566.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 247,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,654,461.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth Quadros Betten sold 47,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $1,477,738.79. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,429.51. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Option Care Health by 937.5% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Option Care Health by 110.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 3,362.8% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Option Care Health by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Option Care Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

