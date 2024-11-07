OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL) Receives $7.90 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.90.

OPAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank cut shares of OPAL Fuels from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on OPAL Fuels from $4.50 to $3.90 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on OPAL Fuels from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPAL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in OPAL Fuels by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,674,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,407,000 after purchasing an additional 86,531 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of OPAL Fuels by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 388,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 167,940 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels during the third quarter valued at approximately $430,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of OPAL Fuels by 69.3% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 96,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 39,325 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels during the second quarter valued at approximately $389,000. 12.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OPAL stock opened at $3.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $665.36 million, a P/E ratio of 48.13 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.08. OPAL Fuels has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $6.47.

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. OPAL Fuels had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $70.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.68 million. As a group, research analysts expect that OPAL Fuels will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OPAL Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

