OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on OSPN. Sidoti raised shares of OneSpan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of OneSpan in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.13.

Get OneSpan alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OSPN

OneSpan Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OneSpan

Shares of OSPN opened at $17.59 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.09. The company has a market capitalization of $668.26 million, a P/E ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 0.75. OneSpan has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $17.73.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP lifted its stake in OneSpan by 860.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in OneSpan by 2,952.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in OneSpan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in OneSpan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in OneSpan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. 95.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OneSpan

(Get Free Report)

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.