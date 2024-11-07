OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $55.00 and last traded at $55.00, with a volume of 3235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on OMF. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on OneMain from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of OneMain from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. JMP Securities increased their price target on OneMain from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of OneMain from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Compass Point increased their target price on shares of OneMain from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.08.

OneMain Price Performance

OneMain Dividend Announcement

The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $694,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 422,474 shares in the company, valued at $19,560,546.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $694,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,560,546.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 5,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 417,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,873,700. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,792 shares of company stock valued at $2,032,859. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of OneMain

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in OneMain by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 234,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,014,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in OneMain by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 33,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 9,349 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 18.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain in the third quarter valued at $288,000. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

See Also

