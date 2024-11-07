One Plus One Wealth Management LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

One Plus One Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $765,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 77,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Hendley & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 63,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,039,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $930,113.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,131,683.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.00.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $157.76 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $143.13 and a 1 year high of $168.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $379.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $162.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.76.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $22.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 71.78%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

