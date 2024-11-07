Olympiad Research LP Takes Position in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,399 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000. Olympiad Research LP owned approximately 0.06% of BJ’s Restaurants as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter valued at $45,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 247.8% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. 99.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at BJ’s Restaurants

In other news, CEO C Bradford Richmond acquired 2,500 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.40 per share, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,007. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BJ’s Restaurants Price Performance

NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $36.58 on Thursday. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.25 and a 52 week high of $38.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.51. The firm has a market cap of $855.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.10.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $325.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.97 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 2.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BJRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark cut BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.57.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts under brand name Pizookie. The company was formerly known as Chicago Pizza & Brewery, Inc and changed its name to BJ’s Restaurants, Inc in August 2004.

