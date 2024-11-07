Olympiad Research LP Takes $987,000 Position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 30,368 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,000. Spirit AeroSystems comprises about 0.6% of Olympiad Research LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPR. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the third quarter worth about $6,349,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 180,792.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 25,325 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 25,311 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Jade Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 6.6% in the third quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162,560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,285,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 27.7% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SPR opened at $31.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.84. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.98 and a 52 week high of $37.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.84.

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported ($3.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($2.87). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $37.25 target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.54.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

