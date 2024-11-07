Olympiad Research LP Raises Stock Position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Olympiad Research LP increased its stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,828 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Olympiad Research LP’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Logitech International in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Logitech International in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Logitech International by 139.4% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Logitech International by 2,036.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas bought a new position in Logitech International in the second quarter worth approximately $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Logitech International news, Director Guy Gecht acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $81.12 per share, with a total value of $202,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,963.36. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Stock Performance

Logitech International Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ LOGI opened at $78.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.25. Logitech International S.A. has a 52-week low of $74.72 and a 52-week high of $102.59.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a $1.3687 dividend. This is a boost from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $1.19. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. Logitech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Logitech International from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Logitech International

Logitech International Profile

(Free Report)

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.