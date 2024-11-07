Olympiad Research LP Buys 403 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Olympiad Research LP increased its stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 36.0% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 2.1% during the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 7,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda increased its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 3.5% during the third quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 4,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 1.6% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 12,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 1.8% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

Mueller Industries Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of MLI stock opened at $95.91 on Thursday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.54 and a 12-month high of $95.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.13 and its 200 day moving average is $65.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Transactions at Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $997.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.00 million. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 23.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director John B. Hansen sold 8,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total transaction of $537,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,914 shares in the company, valued at $6,449,257.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total transaction of $83,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,886,404.26. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 8,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total transaction of $537,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,449,257.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,000 shares of company stock worth $7,164,860 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mueller Industries

(Free Report)

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.