Olympiad Research LP Acquires Shares of 71,429 Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI)

Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in shares of Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 71,429 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000. Olympiad Research LP owned 0.17% of Iteris at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Iteris by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,454,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,125,000 after purchasing an additional 41,618 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iteris by 13.3% in the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,626,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,045,000 after acquiring an additional 191,511 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Iteris by 4.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,103,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,779,000 after acquiring an additional 43,493 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iteris by 3.7% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 515,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 18,289 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iteris by 24.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 375,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 73,300 shares during the period. 51.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Iteris

In other Iteris news, major shareholder Samjo Management, Llc sold 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $8,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,013,300 shares in the company, valued at $35,093,100. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Iteris Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ITI opened at $7.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.75 and a beta of 0.87. Iteris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $7.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.14 and a 200 day moving average of $5.67.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $45.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.02 million. Iteris had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 2.02%. Equities analysts forecast that Iteris, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ITI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Capmk lowered Iteris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Iteris in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Iteris in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.20 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of Iteris in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

About Iteris

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company offers smart mobility infrastructure solutions include traveler information systems, transportation performance measurement software, traffic analytics software, transportation operations software, transportation-related data sets, advanced sensing devices, managed services, traffic engineering services, and mobility consulting services.

