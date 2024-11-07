Olympiad Research LP Acquires Shares of 2,061,856 Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL)

Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,061,856 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,996,000. Tellurian accounts for approximately 1.3% of Olympiad Research LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Olympiad Research LP owned about 0.23% of Tellurian as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TELL. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 22.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,785,943 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 333,362 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 13.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,326,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 160,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 12.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,380,931 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,149,531 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tellurian during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Payden & Rygel Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Tellurian during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 48.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TELL stock opened at $1.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $892.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.56. Tellurian Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Tellurian ( NYSEAMERICAN:TELL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 20.24% and a negative net margin of 129.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 target price (down from $2.50) on shares of Tellurian in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. It operates through three segments: The Upstream, The Midstream, and The Marketing & Trading. The company produces, gathers, purchases, sells, and delivers natural gas; acquires and develops natural gas assets; and develops, constructs, and operates liquefied natural gas terminals and pipelines.

