Olympiad Research LP Acquires 1,639 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Olympiad Research LP lifted its holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DASH. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 11,416.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,455,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425,115 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its position in DoorDash by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 2,847,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,755,000 after buying an additional 1,246,567 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in DoorDash by 595.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 891,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,830,000 after buying an additional 763,579 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in DoorDash by 216.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,082,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,486,000 after buying an additional 739,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in DoorDash by 3,284.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 729,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,385,000 after buying an additional 708,218 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DoorDash alerts:

DoorDash Trading Up 6.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DASH opened at $169.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.83. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.58 and a 12-month high of $169.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -376.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.17. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

DASH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on DoorDash from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on DoorDash from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on DoorDash from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.12.

Get Our Latest Report on DASH

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Tony Xu sold 54,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total transaction of $7,586,489.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total value of $895,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 396,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,651,994.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 54,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total value of $7,586,489.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 324,539 shares of company stock valued at $46,439,330. 7.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DoorDash Company Profile

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.