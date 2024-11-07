Olstein Capital Management L.P. Sells 7,000 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. International Flavors & Fragrances comprises about 1.4% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $8,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IFF. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 344.5% during the first quarter. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP now owns 847,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,877,000 after acquiring an additional 656,820 shares during the last quarter. Albar Capital Ltd raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Albar Capital Ltd now owns 1,146,234 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $109,133,000 after purchasing an additional 485,433 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 708,081 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,299,000 after purchasing an additional 293,760 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,945,000. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter worth approximately $22,399,000. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on IFF shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.47.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE IFF traded up $1.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $89.27. The stock had a trading volume of 180,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655,356. The company has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a PE ratio of -9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.22. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.73 and a 12 month high of $106.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.38.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.46). International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 20.82%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.35%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

See Also

