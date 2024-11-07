Olstein Capital Management L.P. Purchases 16,000 Shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.09% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $2,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Matrix Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 173.9% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 122.5% during the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 95.7% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 1,366.2% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VSH traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.47. 43,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,216,236. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.65 and a 52 week high of $24.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Vishay Intertechnology Dividend Announcement

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.07). Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $735.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Vishay Intertechnology from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

