Olstein Capital Management L.P. Has $8.64 Million Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 491,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 22,950 shares during the quarter. Invesco comprises 1.5% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco worth $8,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 3.8% during the second quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 18,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 1.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 66,881 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 6.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,622 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 11.9% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,471 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 78,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Invesco Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of IVZ stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $18.54. The company had a trading volume of 167,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,211,165. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of -20.21, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.30 and a 200-day moving average of $16.24. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $12.68 and a 12 month high of $18.94.
Invesco Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -89.13%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
IVZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Invesco from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Invesco from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Invesco from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.46.
Invesco Profile
Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.
