Olstein Capital Management L.P. Buys 4,000 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 30.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FI. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,251,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $519,690,000 after buying an additional 1,306,901 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Fiserv by 7.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,840,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,011,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,078 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,993,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,031,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Fiserv by 1,642.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 500,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,556,000 after buying an additional 471,531 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FI traded down $2.18 on Thursday, hitting $209.02. The company had a trading volume of 149,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,480,017. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $185.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.66. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.42 and a 1 year high of $211.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $118.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.62, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.92.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair upgraded Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $188.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Fiserv from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Fiserv from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $190.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.25.

In other news, Director Heidi Miller sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.13, for a total value of $6,033,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,684,555.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total transaction of $3,959,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,005,424.03. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heidi Miller sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.13, for a total value of $6,033,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,684,555.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 257,890 shares of company stock worth $46,968,117 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

