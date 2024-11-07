Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.05), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $208.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.17 million. Offerpad Solutions had a negative return on equity of 67.88% and a negative net margin of 6.12%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.73) earnings per share. Offerpad Solutions updated its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS.

Offerpad Solutions stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.70. 8,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,211. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.48. Offerpad Solutions has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $11.22. The firm has a market cap of $100.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.86.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Offerpad Solutions from $9.00 to $5.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Offerpad Solutions from $3.75 to $3.15 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Offerpad Solutions from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.33.

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled solutions for residential real estate market in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer that provides home buyers the opportunity to browse and tour homes online.

